SPOILERS: Updated Line-Up For WWE NXT Takeover: New York

As noted, it was announced at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University that the main event of the “Takeover: New York” show will feature Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title. Triple H revealed that Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa was going to be the original main event but Ciampa is dropping the title due to his recent neck surgery.

We now have a better idea of the Takeover card as 5 title matches have been confirmed.

“Takeover: New York” takes place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Below is an updated spoiler look at the Takeover card:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

NXT North American Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The War Raiders (c)

WWE UK Title Match

WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)