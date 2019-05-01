It looks like The Viking Raiders finished up with WWE NXT at tonight’s tapings from Full Sail University.

The tapings opened with Erik and Ivar talking about how they are now on the WWE RAW brand. They called out NXT General Manager William Regal to the ring and offered to relinquish the NXT Tag Team Titles. The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, then interrupted and challenged them to a title match. That match ended in a disqualification due to interference from The Forgotten Sons. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch then hit the ring to continue the brawl.

The Viking Raiders cleared the ring and laid the NXT Tag Team Titles in the middle of the ring. They then did a bow for the NXT Universe, signaling their farewell to the brand. Fans chanted “Thank You Raiders” to end the segment.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the NXT Tag Team Titles, but it’s believed that they are now vacant. WWE could end up doing some sort of multi-team match with The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons and Lorcan & Burch.

The match with The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders should air May 8 or May 15 on the WWE Network. Stay tuned for updates.

Below are a few photos of The Viking Raiders at tonight’s tapings: