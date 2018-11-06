SPOILERS* WWE 205 Live Results From Today’s Tapings, Airing 11/6/2018

WWE taped the following today in Manchester, England to air on Wednesday’s WWE 205 Live episode:

* Kalisto and Lince Dorado defeated TJP and Mike Kanellis with Maria Kanellis. Dorado pinned TJP after TJP removed his mask, only to reveal a second mask underneath

* Lio Rush is shown dissing Cedric Alexander from the WWE Performance Center. They will wrestle each other in two weeks

* Lio Rush defeated a local enhancement talent. Rush took the mic after the match and dedicated the win to Cedric, mocking him for being on a losing streak since dropping the WWE Cruiserweight Title

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews in a non-title main event