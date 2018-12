Thanks to Luke (@lukeorlucius) for the following WWE 205 Live spoilers from tonight’s tapings at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. These will air next Wednesday night on the WWE Network:

* Kalisto defeated Lio Rush in a Royal Rumble WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way qualifying match. Kalisto won with a Salida del Sol

* Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak in a Royal Rumble WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way qualifying match