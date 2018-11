The following WWE NXT TV matches were taped before tonight’s “Takeover: War Games II” event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. These should air Wednesday night on the WWE Network:

* Keith Lee defeated enhancement talent Fidel Bravo in a squash

* Lars Sullivan defeated an enhancement talent who wasn’t announced, in another squash. There was an altercation between Lee and Sullivan after the match as Lee stopped Sullivan from doing more damage

* Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae