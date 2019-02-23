SPOILERS* WWE NXT UK Tapings From Coventry, England – 2/22/2019

Thanks to Eric Cunningham for the following WWE NXT UK TV tapings from today’s tapings at the SkyDome Arena in Coventry, England. These will air over the next few weeks on the WWE Network, along with what they tape at the same arena on Saturday:

Episode 1:

* Ligero defeated Joseph Conners

* Nina Samuels defeated Charlie Morgan

* Wild Boar and Primate defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* Jordan Devlin defeated Travis Banks in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Episode 2:

* Wolfgang defeated Flash Morgan Webster. Wolfgang beat Flash up after the match

* Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley

* 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar cuts an in-ring promo and announces that his new home is with NXT UK. Good reaction for Dar. Mark Andrews interrupts and ended up laying Dar out with a superkick

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Candyfloss in a quick match

Episode 3:

* Eddie Dennis defeated Ligero

* Trent Seven and Tyler Bate come out for a quick promo to wake everyone up and to announce that they will be wrestling on Saturday’s tapings

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* Kassius Ohno defeated Ashton Smith. Ohno got pops but tried to downplay them, the classic heel. After the win, Ohno attacked Smith and beat him up. This could air as the main event for the second episode, or not

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and WALTER defeated Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey in the main event. Long match here but the crowd stayed hot. WALTER was busted open after a sequence with Mark I believe it was. After the match, WALTER put his boot on the WWE UK Title and prevented Dunne from picking it up. Dunne and WALTER had yet another staredown to end the tapings