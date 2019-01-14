SPOILERS* WWE NXT UK TV Tapings From 1/13/2019, Airing In January & February

WWE NXT UK taped three episodes of TV on Sunday in Blackpool, England. Below are full spoilers:

* Luke Menzies defeated Flash Morgan Webster in a dark match

Episode 1:

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne came out for a promo but Gallus interrupted. WALTER came out and teamed with Dunne to clear the ring. Dunne and WALTER faced off

* Nina Samuels defeated Lana Austin

* Eddie Dennis defeated Jamie Ahmed

* Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley

* Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin went to a double count out

Episode 2:

* Dave Mastiff defeated Jay Melrose

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson cut a promo in the ring. They will defend against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan soon

* WALTER defeated Jack Starz

* Jinny defeated Kasey Owens

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

Episode 3:

* Ligero defeated Mark Andrews

* Xia Brookside defeated Candy Floss. Rhea Ripley laid them both out after the match. NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm made the save but Ripley laid her out as well

* Joseph Conners defeated Wild Boar

* Joe Coffey defeated Ashton Smith

* WALTER defeated Mark Coffey