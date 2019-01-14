SPOILERS* WWE NXT UK TV Tapings From 1/13/2019, Airing In January & February

WWE NXT UK taped three episodes of TV on Sunday in Blackpool, England. Below are full spoilers:
* Luke Menzies defeated Flash Morgan Webster in a dark match
Episode 1:
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne came out for a promo but Gallus interrupted. WALTER came out and teamed with Dunne to clear the ring. Dunne and WALTER faced off
* Nina Samuels defeated Lana Austin
* Eddie Dennis defeated Jamie Ahmed
* Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley
* Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin went to a double count out
Episode 2:
* Dave Mastiff defeated Jay Melrose
* NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson cut a promo in the ring. They will defend against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan soon
* WALTER defeated Jack Starz
* Jinny defeated Kasey Owens
* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner
Episode 3:
* Ligero defeated Mark Andrews
* Xia Brookside defeated Candy Floss. Rhea Ripley laid them both out after the match. NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm made the save but Ripley laid her out as well
* Joseph Conners defeated Wild Boar
* Joe Coffey defeated Ashton Smith
* WALTER defeated Mark Coffey