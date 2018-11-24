SPOILERS: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings From Liverpool 11/24/2018

Thanks to @DeiOwen for the following WWE NXT UK TV spoilers from today’s tapings in Liverpool, Olympia today:

* Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels in a dark match

* They announced “Takeover: Blackpool” for January 12 and the TV tapings the next night

* They did a segment to announce Toni Storm vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for Takeover

* Judas Devlin defeated Kenny Williams with Amir Jordan

* Eddie Dennis defeated Dan Moloney via DQ. Dave Mastiff came out to attack Dennis

* Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley defeated Jack Starz and Tucker

* Joe Coffey defeated Ligero. The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang are now being called Gallus

* Marcel Barthel defeated Mark Andrews after a distraction from Fabian Aichner

* “Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated Wild Boar and “Primate” Jay Melrose

* Josh Morrell vs. Dave Mastiff is next but Eddie Dennis attacks Morrell

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Deonna Purrazzo. Ripley attacked after the match but Toni Storm made the save

* Travis Banks defeated Jamie Ahmed in a quick match. Judas Devlin had words on the mic with Banks after the match

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan

* Jinny defeated Candyfloss

* Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Moustache Mountain will now go to Takeover to challenge for the vacant NXT UK Tag Team Titles. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey also made appearances but the show ended with British Strong Style standing tall. Joe vs. Dunne for the title is also confirmed for Takeover. British Strong Style vs. Gallus is announced for tomorrow’s tapings