SPOILERS: WWE Tribute To The Troops Tapings For 12/14/17

Below are spoilers from the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which took place on Tuesday morning at Naval Base San Diego. These will air as a two-hour special on Thursday, December 14th on the USA Network.

* The Shield defeated Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott

* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

* Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* JBL, Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat were all in attendance, as were Vince McMahon and Triple H

* JBL, Michael Cole and Byron Saxton did commentary

* Machine Gun Kelly performed a few songs