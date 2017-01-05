Spoilers: WWE’s Current Plans For Charlotte Flair’s Feud With Bayley

On Monday’s RAW, Bayley became the new #1 contender for Charlotte’s Women’s Championship by defeating Nia Jax. According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayley is in line for a big push.

Bayley is reportedly penciled in to win the Women’s Championship from Charlotte at WrestleMania in April. Bayley’s first title shot is at the Royal Rumble later this month, so it looks like their feud will be lasting at least a few months. The plan is reportedly for Bayley to continually be screwed over by Charlotte in order to keep Bayley’s babyface heat growing.

Unless there’s a change of plans, this means Charlotte will retain the Women’s Title at the Royal Rumble, even if it means losing the match via DQ or count out.

The 2017 Royal Rumble takes place on January 29th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.