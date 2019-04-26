Top prospect Stacey Ervin, Jr. took to Instagram today to confirm his WWE NXT departure.

“It is true. I have parted ways with WWE/NXT. It was not an easy decision, but it was a decision that I felt was right for me,” he wrote.

We noted back in late March that there were reports of Ervin requesting his release from WWE after going through a concussion scare, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens. Ervin was reportedly given some time off to think about the release, but it was believed by some in NXT that he was 100% done.

Ervin also noted in his statement that someone told him he was the highest flyer in WWE history, as far as air time and height from the mat go. He wrote, “P.s. Someone told me that I was the highest flyer in WWE history (air time / height from the canvas). If someone could please help confirm that, that’d be an awesome fact for the grandkids someday.”

The former gymnast, who is already teasing new projects, was signed by WWE in 2018 and made his in-ring debut in September of that year. He then made his TV debut at the January 30 tapings, teaming with Humberto Carrillo for a loss to The Street Profits. He often works NXT live events in Florida.

It was reported in mid-March that both Ervin and Eric Bugenhagen had been receiving rave reviews behind-the-scenes as up & coming WWE talents.

You can see the full IG post from Ervin below: