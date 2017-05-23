Steel Cage Stipulation Added To WWE Extreme Rules Match
Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys at WWE Extreme Rules will now be a Steel Cage match. Matt Hardy defeated Sheamus on tonight’s RAW from Grand Rapids to earn the right to pick the stipulation.
Below is the updated card for the June 4th pay-per-view from Baltimore:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a disqualification.
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys