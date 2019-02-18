Stephanie McMahon On The New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan – Chamber Stat, EC Opener

– Above is the opening video package used for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, featuring the “Don’t Stop The Devil” song from Dead Posey.

– Tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain his title in the Chamber main event, defeating Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy. Bryan joins three top WWE veterans as the only Superstars in history who have won the Elimination Chamber more than one time in their careers – Triple H, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Bryan’s first Chamber win came in 2012 as he retained the WWE World Heavyweight Title over Cody Rhodes, Big Show, The Great Khali, Wade Barrett and Santino Marella. Triple H won Chamber matches in 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2009. Cena won Chamber matches in 2006, 2010 and 2011. Edge conquered the Chamber in 2009 and 2011.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter tonight and congratulated new WWE women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley on winning the titles in the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Stephanie wrote, “Congratulations @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE, the 1st ever @WWE #WomensTagTeamChampions! And to every woman who competed in that match – your heart & souls are still out there! You all made this movement & moment happen! #WomensEvolution #YouDeserveIt! #BossNHugConnection”

You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below: