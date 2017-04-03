Stephanie McMahon On ‘Mania Attendance, Big Milestone For Natalya, Brie Bella Reacts

– Brie Bella reacts to John Cena and Nikki Bella getting engaged at WrestleMania 33 in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Brie watched the show from her home in Arizona and it appears Total Divas cameras were there. Brie says she heard rumors of the engagement going down but they didn’t believe Cena would pop the question in public. They also believe Nikki didn’t know about the engagement before it happened.

– Natalya became the first woman in WWE history to compete in 40 pay-per-view matches with her appearance in the Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 33. That match saw Naomi become a two-time champion. Natalya’s pay-per-view debut came at the 2008 Great American Bash pay-per-view as she lost to Michelle McCool in a match to crown the first-ever Divas Champion.

– As noted, WWE announced that WrestleMania 33 in Orlando drew 75,245 fans – an attendance record for the Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium). Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon tweeted a link to a Forbes article on the attendance and wrote the following on the record: