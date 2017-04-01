Stephanie McMahon On Which WrestleMania 33 Match She Is Most Anticipating

WWE performer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

During the discussion, Stephanie addressed which match she is most looking forward to at this Sunday’s “Ultimate Thrill Ride of the Year,” which she admitted will be Triple H vs. Seth Rollins.

“In terms of the matches that I’m looking forward to most, I mean, of course, Triple H and Seth Rollins,” said Stephanie. “It’s unfortunate for Seth that Hunter’s going to end his career and everything because he was on a roll there for a little while with The Authority, but that’s okay. That’s okay.”

Stephanie continued, “It’s true [that WrestleMania season is Triple H’s time of the year], it’s true. And let’s see, Undertaker versus Roman [Reigns]. Is Roman going to be able to retire The Undertaker? That’s a huge story. Of course Brock [Lesnar] versus Goldberg. And I’m naming all of the RAW matches first because, of course, I’m the Commissioner of RAW.”

