Stephanie McMahon Speaks On Ronda Rousey Possibly Joining WWE After UFC Retirement

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently took part in a USA Today article about the possibility of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE roster after she retires from the UFC. Stephanie called Rousey’s WrestleMania 31 segment with Triple H and The Rock “awe-inspiring,” and indicated that she thinks Rousey will work with WWE again.

“Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment,” Stephanie said. “We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

Stephanie continued to praise Rousey in the article, saying that her presence brought “magic and energy in the air” at ‘Mania 31. She noted that WWE often bases their storylines on pop culture, and that “it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda” in the world of sports. Stephanie also mentioned that Rousey got her “Rowdy” nickname from late wrestling legend Roddy Piper.

“Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona,” Stephanie told USA Today. “I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”

Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 20th. You can read the entire USA Today piece here.