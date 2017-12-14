Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Congratulate The Rock, The Bella Twins Teaser, WWE Stock

– The Bella Twins have been teasing how they filmed something special in Los Angeles for their 1 million subscribers celebration and today they posted this teaser for the upcoming reveal. The YouTube video description read like this, “You don’t want to miss this extraordinary event celebrating 1 million subscribers. Have you subscribed yet? What are you waiting for?”

– WWE stock was up 0.79% today, closing at $32.01 per share. Today’s high was $32.38 and the low was $31.77.

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. Rock’s star is located at 681 Hollywood Boulevard at the Hollywood & Highland Complex. Below are comments from Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, plus full video from the ceremony for those who missed it before. WWE also congratulated Rock on their website.

An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once.. manly tears of course. 18years later, life comes full circle.. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude https://t.co/j7varGoncc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2017