Stephanie McMahon Wants “Gender Parity & Equality” In WWE, Talks Evolution Future

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Newsweek and said WWE Evolution could end up being an annual event.

“In terms of the Women’s Evolution in the WWE, if it’s a success like we know it will be, this can absolutely become an annual event,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie also commented on the future of the women’s division and women’s programming on the WWE Network. She said she hopes for true “gender parity and equality” on the WWE roster.

“There’s so much we can do with the women in the WWE. We need to continue to grow our roster, continue to reach out to all these women who are unsung heroes all over the world. Many were able to perform in the Mae Young Classic and to show all of us what they got and they absolutely steal the show every time,” McMahon said. “We can do anything we want to do. I hope for Evolution 2, Mae Young Classic 3, women’s programming on the network, main eventing Wrestlemania, and true gender parity and equality in our roster.”