Stephanie McMahon’s Ring Gear For Sunday, EC3 & Ricochet Videos, Daniel Bryan On Johnny Gargano

– Below is video from WrestleMania 34 Axxess with Daniel Bryan talking about how he wants to see Johnny Gargano on SmackDown. Gargano will be banned from WWE NXT if he loses tonight’s Unsanctioned Match against Tommaso Ciampa at “Takeover: New Orleans” tonight.

– Below are new videos of Ricochet and Ethan Carter III as they prepare for the Takeover Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion tonight. They will join Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, The Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole in the match.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted this preview of her WrestleMania 34 gear. Stephanie will return to the ring tomorrow to team with Triple H against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.