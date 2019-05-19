WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Twitter this weekend and had a back & forth with fans over footage from a WWE live event in Germany in the late 1990s. The video shows a fan rushing the ring while Austin faced Triple H in a singles match. The fan was immediately attacked by Triple H until referee and security arrived to take him to the back.

Austin spoke about the incident during a 2013 podcast and those comments are in the video.

“Triple H, stand-up cat, he picked that dude up, slammed him and started punching his lights out,” Austin said. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t help beat the guy up. I’m the babyface, but Triple H was watching my back and he beat the snot out of that guy. … The thing about it is when you pay your money to come into that building, you’ve earned the right to voice your opinion. Cheer, boo, do whatever to the wrestlers, and we expect that. You don’t want to be spit on, you don’t want to be punched, slapped, none of that, but when someone crosses those rails or someone comes between those ropes, you’re considered fair game. … But I always gave Triple H credit for doing that.”

Austin also talked about speaking to the fan backstage. “I went backstage and I had a couple of words with the guy. I didn’t take a cheap shot at him or nothing like that but I had a little ‘Come to Jesus meeting’ with him and I let him know how I felt,” Austin said.

Fast forward to this weekend when Austin re-tweeted video of the incident. He wrote, “A story about how it was and is..”

One fan responded and said the attack was disgusting. The fan wrote, “That is fucking disgusting. Regardless that fan could have had serious health issues 100lb haevier man on top of him filling him in, fucking ref kicking him in head, and then you retweet this like it’s something to be proud of, bunch of fucking shit houses!”

Austin responded, “Dude, shut up. Sissy.”

Another fan wrote about how he thought the incident was part of the show. Austin responded, “Damn sure wasn’t a work. Straight up shoot.”

Another fan took an issue with what happened and wrote, “Seeing this and after seeing what happened at the Hall of Fame ceremony. With much regret I have to say that some people in WWE are a bunch of cheap shot taking bastards. If somebody’s already pinned down and you jump in there and punch or kick them that’s just chickenshit”

Austin responded to that fan and said, “GW, I don’t know your background. Get out on the road with your buddy’s for 250+ days out of the year and you will see how protective you become of one another. Ain’t nothing chicken shit about it. Bottom line.”

Austin was forced to defend what happened again after a fan called him a coward. The fan wrote, “You mean to tell us a grown ass man such as yourself can’t handle a young adult and why must you try and kill them? Steve, you are a coward.”

Austin responded, “I’ve seen the video 50 times. I did not see anyone trying to be killed as you stated. Maybe watch it again a few times.”

You can see Austin’s full exchanges along with video from the incident below:

