Steve Austin Gives Major Praise To WWE Survivor Series Match, Ronda Rousey Not Done With Charlotte Flair

Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles saw Charlotte Flair lose to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey via disqualification after Flair used a kendo stick. That led to a brutal post-match attack from Flair.

The match trended on Twitter and was one of the hottest topics coming out of the pay-per-view, impressing just about every kind of pro wrestling fan, including WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The Rattlesnake took to Twitter after the match and made a bold statement, which was endorsed by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Austin wrote, “Finally-Professional Wrestling is back. @RondaRousey and @MsCharlotteWWE ripped it up at #SurvivorSeries. That was a good F’n match. @WWE”

Rousey also took to Twitter after Survivor Series and sent a warning to Flair, saying their feud isn’t over yet. You can see her tweet below along with the tweet from Stone Cold:

For those who missed it, below is Flair’s post-match comment: