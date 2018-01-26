Steve Austin RAW 25 Alternate Footage, Sasha Banks vs. Hot Wings, Royal Rumble Theme

– Below is alternate footage from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s RAW 25 return and the Stone Cold Stunners delivered to Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon:

– Below is full video from Sasha Banks’ “Hot Ones” episode from First We Feast with The Boss trying out spicy hot wings:

– As seen below, WWE has announced that “Power” by Little Mix and Stormzy as a theme song for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view: