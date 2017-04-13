Steve Corino – Bollywood Boyz Video, Interesting Maryse Angle On Total Divas, More

– The Bollywood Boyz, who were sent back to the WWE Performance Center and WWE NXT to train a few months back, posted this video with WWE Coach Steve Corino. The wrestling veteran recently started working full time with WWE.

– Combo tickets for the post-SummerSlam RAW and SmackDown tapings that take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 21st and August 22nd are now on sale but not sold out. Tickets for the individual events will go on sale April 22nd.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

“Group Sext: Trinity and Renee get fed up with Lana’s behavior and an epic fight ensues; Maryse accidentally sends a nude selfie to a bunch of WWE Superstars; Brie debates if she wants to have a kid.”