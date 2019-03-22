Sting Speaks: WWE Plans Before His Retirement, What Would Bring Him Back To The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently spoke with Wrestling Travel and revealed that he would come out of retirement for just one opponent – The Undertaker.

“I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else,” Sting said. “We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen.

“But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker.”

The 60 year old Stinger also confirmed that there were no concrete plans for his WWE run before he suffered the injury in the 2015 Night of Champions match against Seth Rollins, which led to his retirement.

“There weren’t really any set plans for me after the Seth match if I hadn’t got injured,” Sting confirmed. “The idea was just for me to have one off matches here and there, but I didn’t have any planned opponents or anything like that, we were just going to see what was best for business at the time.”