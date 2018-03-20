Sting’s Birthday, Mark Henry WWE HOF Video Package, Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Mark Henry:

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting turns 59 years old today while former WWE talent KC James turns 36, former TNA star Homicide turns 39 and former WCW star Scott “Sick Boy” Vick turns 43.

– As noted, Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for WrestleMania 34. The former best friends tweeted the following after the match was announced: