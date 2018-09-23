Stipulation Announced for AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down

Paige announced in a video via her Twitter that the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down in Australia will be no-dq and no count-out. She also said that the contract signing will be this Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

It’s No-DQ, No Count-Out, there MUST be a winner for the @WWE Championship at #WWESSD … so I’m making it official with a contract signing THIS Tuesday on #SDLive. @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ZM9yTPczHp — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018