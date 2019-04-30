The Miz vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match is now official for WWE Money In the Bank.
The match was made official after Miz issued the challenge on tonight’s RAW. Shane and Bobby Lashley had beat The Miz down earlier in the night.
The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:
Men’s MITB Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA
Women’s MITB Ladder Match
Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA
WWE Universal Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Steel Cage Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Roman Reigns vs. Elias