Stipulation Match Announced For WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2

Kairi Sane vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler in a 2 of 3 Falls match is now official for the “Takeover: War Games II” event.

Below is the updated card for the “Takeover: War Games II” event, which takes place on November 17 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

NXT Title Match

The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

War Games

The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black