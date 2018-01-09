Straight To The Source Preview For Tonight, WWE NXT To Canada, WWE Stock

– As noted, tonight’s new episode of “Straight To The Source” on the WWE Network will feature host Corey Graves interviewing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Below is a preview clip with Enzo responding to reports that he was kicked off a tour bus by WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns last summer:

– WWE stock was up 0.81% today, closing at $31.30 per share. Today’s high was $31.47 and the low was $30.70.

– Triple H announced today that the WWE NXT Road Trip tour will head to Ontario, Canada for shows in Mississauga, St. Catharine’s, Peterborough and Barrie in late February. Tickets go on sale this Friday. He tweeted the following details: