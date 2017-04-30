Strowman vs. Reigns Promo For Tonight, Prime Time Wrestling Update, WWE Fury

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video features 17 headbutts that will drop you like a load of bricks:

– We’ve noted how the WWE Network has been adding Prime Time Wrestling episodes to the vault as of late. Prime Time will make its live stream debut on Friday at 9pm EST. The synopsis reads like this:

“Join Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan for Prime Time Wrestling featuring Hulk Hogan, Junkyard Dog, and many more!”

– Below is a promo for Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view: