We noted last week how 18 year old Gianny Sosa of Miami, Florida was arrested for assaulting Principal Humberto Miret at Southridge Senior High School earlier this month. Sosa allegedly tried to use Randy Orton’s RKO move on the principal. Sosa was charged with battery on a school employee and interference with an educational institution.

Sosa was arrested again this week for doing the RKO on a fake alligator used in a display at The Falls Shopping Center in Miami-Dade County, according to ABC News. Sosa was charged with criminal mischief after damaging the fake alligator, which was valued at $3,690, according to the manager of the mall.

A witness identified Sosa after watching video of the March 30 incident and he then confessed to police, apologizing after he was arrested. Video posted to social media shows the 18 year old removing his shirt, running to the side of the display, jumping over the barrier and tossing the fake alligator off a rock and into the display pond. He then picked the alligator up and performed the RKO on it. He then pretended to pin the gator.

Sosa was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County and booked. He is still facing charges from the mall incident, which came before the April 10 RKO attempt at school. He was released without bond in that incident.

Below is video of the mall incident: