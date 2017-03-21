Summer Rae Addresses Recent Photo Leaks/Hack Rumors

WWE Superstar Summer Rae is the latest to address the recent photo leaks suffered by celebrities, including fellow WWE performer Paige.

Rae wrote the following via her official Twitter page regarding the subject:

“As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There’s people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination.”

Check out Summer Rae’s tweet below.