Summer Rae Finally Returning?, Kalisto On The First Match He Watched, Brie Bella Talks Comeback

– Below is video from Brie Bella’s live YouTube Q&A from Tuesday. Brie confirms that she is planning a comeback to the WWE ring in 2018 and comments on training again. She will start working with a personal trainer during the first week of November and she’s hoping she will be ready some time in January 2018. She also noted that she and Daniel Bryan are hoping to start trying for their second child in late 2018. As we’ve noted before, Brie says she wants to return with Nikki Bella as The Bella Twins.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto recently spoke with NBC Chicago about growing up in the city. He revealed that the first match he ever saw was a 1994 bout between The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, which is what got him into the business. He commented on how he felt at the time:

“I feel like I’m gonna be in that ring. I can’t explain it.”

“I ended up following my dream. Now I’m the cruiserweight champion for WWE.”

– Summer Rae has been out of action since August 2016 but it sounds like she may be returning to the ring soon. It was reported back in May that Summer was cleared to wrestle after dealing with neck & back injuries. She tweeted the following teaser yesterday: