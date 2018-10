After being released from prison last week, WWE Hall of Famer Sunny announced on her Twitter that she is currently taking bookings for a “Comeback/Farewell Tour” in 2018-2019.

I've announced that I will be doing my "Comeback/Farewell Tour 2018-19"… I'm taking bookings for autograph signings, personal appearances, wrestling shows and party appearances ONLY… email me at [email protected] with booking inquiries… no Skypes, please. Thanks! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) October 16, 2018