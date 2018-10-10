Sunny Releases Statement After Parole Release From Jail

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was released on parole from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after being incarcerated since March. We have details on the various arrests that led to the incarceration at this link.

Sunny took to her Facebook accounts today and issued her first statement since being released on Tuesday. The 45 year old Hall of Famer noted that both pages will be taken down soon but she will create a business page for fans and promoters to keep in touch with her. You can read her full statement below:

“I’m home. From now on, my personal life will be kept private, and both of these pages will be taken down. I will eventually start a new PERSONAL page reserved for real friends and family only, and a business page for fans and bookings. Please respect my privacy, and only add the new personal page if you are, in fact, a real friend or family. Fans are welcome and encouraged to follow the fan/business page. Thank you all for your continued support in the recent months and in those to come. — Tam.”