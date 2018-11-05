Who Was Supposed to Win the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel?

Before Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship and Brock Lesnar faced Braun Strowman in a Universal Title match on Friday at the event for the vacated title. Lesnar ended up winning the championship.

Roman Reigns was originally set to defend the belt against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match.

Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that original plans were for Roman Reigns to retain the title, and Brock Lesnar was supposed to finish up his contractual obligations with WWE at the event.

However, Brock ended up signing a new deal at some point last week.

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE deal reportedly locks him in for at least two more appearances with the company, but it is a non-exclusive deal which allows him to go to UFC whenever he wants.