Surprise Segment & Cooking Segment Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will hold their first-ever cooking demonstration on Tuesday’s blue brand episode. They will be making pancakes. Below is the announcement for the segment:

New Day Cooks! New Day Cooks! New Day Cooks!

Less than a week before defending their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down, The New Day will reveal Big E family’s secret, decades-old recipe for their famous pancakes!

SmackDown LIVE mixes in the Power of Positivity with the first-ever New Day cooking demonstration, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

WWE has also announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has a surprise to reveal on the SmackDown Super Show-Down go-home episode. Becky is set to face Charlotte Flair at Super Show-Down on Saturday. WWE posted this announcement on Becky’s segment for tomorrow night:

Becky Lynch is planning a Super Showdown Surprise

Ever since she captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch has demanded that the spotlight remain on her at all times.

Now, five days ahead of her rematch against The Queen in Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, WWE.com has learned that The Irish Lass Kicker has a very special Super Showdown Surprise that she will reveal on SmackDown LIVE.

Find out what the brash titleholder has in store for the blue brand en route to the Land Down Under, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network.