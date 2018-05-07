Table For 3 Video For Tonight, RAW Superstars Hype MITB Qualifiers, Camp WWE

– Below is a preview clip for tonight’s post-RAW “Table For 3” episode on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon:

– A new episode of the Camp WWE adult cartoon will be released on the WWE Network next Sunday, May 13th. The episode will be titled “The Ultimate Counselor” and will run under thirty minutes.

– As noted, tonight’s RAW from Long Island will feature two Money In the Bank Triple Threat qualifying matches – Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riott. Reigns, Balor, Banks, Moon and Riott tweeted the following comments on the matches: