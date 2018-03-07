Tag Team Match Added To WWE Fastlane, Potential In-Ring Angle For Sunday

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi is now official for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

In a potential angle for Fastlane, Natalya also noted on tonight’s SmackDown that she would be challenging the winner of Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on Sunday.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title

John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi