Taiji Ishimori to play the Bone Soldier gimmick?

New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans everywhere collectively rolled their eyes as it was announced that former Bullet Club member Bone Soldier would be making his return to the promotion. However, information has been released that perhaps will make this dreaded return a bit more welcome. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that instead of Mitsuhide Hirasawa returning to the promotion to once again resume the character, there is serious talk of having Taiji Ishimori become the new Bone Soldier. If the noticeably smaller and more in-shape Ishimori were to assume the role of Bone Soldier, there is also speculation that he would enter May’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Ishimori is best known for his 12-year stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he won their Junior Heavyweight Championship 3 times and was also a 6-time Junior Heavyweight tag team champion., and also experienced success as a tag team champion in Mexico with the AAA promotion. Recently, the American audience has been able to witness Ishimori’s abilities on Impact Wrestling, where he is a former X-Division Champion. Hopefully these rumors turn out to be true, as it would add another solid name to this year’s Best of the Super Juniors.
