Tamina Returns Over The Weekend (Photo), New Table For 3, More

– Ahead of the battle royal scheduled for this Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, WWE released the above footage of a past battle royal via their official YouTube channel.

– A new episode of the WWE Network original series “Table For 3” is scheduled to premiere on the WWE digital subscription platform this coming Friday at 4:30pm EST. Scheduled for the newest episode will be WWE Hall Of Famers Bob Backlund, Larry Zbyszko and Stan Hansen. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

“1970’s Sports Entertainment Legends and WWE Hall of Famers Larry Zbyszko, Stan Hansen and Bob Backlund recall career highlights over dinner!”

– WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka returned at the WWE live events over the weekend. Tamina teamed with Natalya in tag-team action, defeating the duo of Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Below is a photo of Tamina and Nattie backstage at one of the shows.