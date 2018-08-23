Taya Valkyrie Debuting In MLW

MLW announced the following:

Luchadora Taya Valkyrie will make her MLW debut September 6 in Fort Lauderdale as she teams with Joey Ryan as sleaze hits South Florida in mixed tag action.

Ryan looks to even the score after MJF defeated the “King of Dong Style” to become the first World Middleweight Champion in New York City on July 19th.

MJF will team for the first time with his new love interest Aria Blake.

Will the trust fund kid and Aria Blake continue to get what they want with a big win or will Taya make a big splash in her debut match teaming with the advocate of sleaze Joey Ryan? Find out live as Major League Wrestling presents an MLW FUSION TV taping!

Tickets start at $10 at MLWgo.com.