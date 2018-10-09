Home
MMA News
24Wrestling
Pictures
Team Bestie Backstage at RAW Last Night
Bob Krites
October 9, 2018
Live WWE SmackDown Videos & Results From Indianapolis, 10/9/2018
October 9, 2018
Reload during the show for new results and videos. Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage from Indianapolis at 8pm ET...
Becky Lynch Reveals Injury From WWE Super Show-Down, Cuts Great Promo
October 9, 2018
SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that she suffered a cracked jaw in the match with Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down...
The Rock Announced For New Netflix Project
October 9, 2018
Deadline has revealed the announcement that The Rock was teasing earlier today. The former WWE Champion will star in a new Netflix movie, John...
WWN Announces Details for Tournament to Crown New Champion
October 9, 2018
WWN announced the following: he new WWN Champion will be crowned at EVOLVE 114 on October 28th in Ybor City, FL. There will be a...
Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Chicago, 10/8/2018
October 8, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLFBxqhkzpQ?rel=0&w=560&h=315] - Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee...
WWE Reveals Kevin Owens Injuries After RAW
October 9, 2018
As noted earlier, Bobby Lashley and mouthpiece Lio Rush turned heel on Monday's WWE RAW from Chicago as Lashley defeated Kevin Owens in singles...
Big Update on Rey Mysterio Returning to WWE
October 7, 2018
It has been rumored for some time that former WWE star Rey Mysterio would be making his return to the company. Well fans won't have...
Three Big Names Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW In Chicago
October 8, 2018
WWE has announced that Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be on tonight's RAW in Chicago to respond to the...
Spoiler On Stars Scheduled For The WWE Evolution PPV
October 8, 2018
Several WWE NXT Superstars are currently scheduled for the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 from Long Island, NY, according to PWInsider. Bianca Belair,...
