Teddy Long On His Reaction To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

As previously noted, Teddy Long has been announced as the latest inductee into the 2017 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame.

The longtime performer, best known to recent fans as the SD! General Manager, recently spoke with FOX Sports about his reaction to the news that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend this year.

“Well, I was really surprised, you know? I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought ‘well, if they’re going to do that, I’m pretty sure my time will come one day.’ And that’s what did happen. I was real excited, it’s such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame… man, it’s just great. It don’t get no better than that. “I just want to thank Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, and the WWE Universe, and all the people that just hung out with me and wanted some more Teddy Long. I’m just excited right now so I’m kind of lost for words.”

Check out the complete Teddy Long interview at FOXSports.com.