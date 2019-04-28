Former WWE Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long recently spoke to WrestlingINC on a variety of topics. Long was interviewed at the WrestleCon event during WrestleMania 35 weekend and had some interesting comments regarding being Smackdown GM and where ‘Playa’ originated from.

When asked about the ‘Playa’ catchphrase Long confirmed that “Well, this is a true story. I had a dog, a Labrador named Boss. Every time Boss would get in the way, I would always mess with him, ‘Move out the way playa, come on playa,’ and I just took that to TV.”

Long also discussed being Smackdown GM and the challenges of the role.”Well, the challenging part is to make sure the fans are happy,” Long stated. “That’s what I did, regardless of whether the wrestlers liked it or not, if that fans wanted it then that’s how it gonna be. So, the challenging part is for me to have all that power and I’d never been in a position like that, never in my life. To me, it was a blessing from God and Vince McMahon believed in me, and I said, ‘I can’t let this man down.’ Most [importantly], I can’t let the fans down, I gave them what they wanted and I’m going to keep on giving you what you want as long as I’m standing, playas.”

You can check out the full interview with Long below:

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription