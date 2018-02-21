Terry Crews Says WWE Stole His Name, Indicates Talks

Actor Terry Crews took to Twitter this week and accused WWE of stealing his last name for Apollo Crews, who is now being billed as just Apollo.

The actor also indicated that he had talks with WWE following a congratulatory tweet he made to Apollo back in 2015.

WWE started billing Apollo with one name on Monday due to last Wednesday’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The gunman, 19 year old Nikolas Cruz, killed 17 people that day. Sportskeeda noted that WWE wanted to avoid any allusion to Cruz, despite the different spelling, and the decision was made by Vince McMahon to drop the Crews name.

You can see Terry’s tweets below:

I like and respect Apollo and wish him well— but The @WWE stole my name in the first place. https://t.co/PLqsPBhs0o — terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 19, 2018

… you totally missed a sick tag team opportunity man. — Jon Maclean (@JonMacLean19) February 19, 2018