The Bar On Braun Strowman (Video), Fans On Brock Lesnar – Roman Reigns, WWE – Nick

– WWE posted these highlights of Cathy Kelley talking to various celebrities about WWE and host John Cena while on the orange carpet of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards this past Saturday night.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans how many times WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will suplex Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 60% picked more than 10 while 28% voted for between 5 & 10, 12% voted less than 5.

– Below is video from the weekend WWE live event in Kitchener with RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar taking shots at Braun Strowman ahead of their win over Titus Worldwide and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Braun is set to name a tag team partner for his WrestleMania 34 title shot soon, perhaps soon as tonight’s RAW.