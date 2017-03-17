The Bella Twins Trademarks, WWE Sneakers Coming Next Week?, Corey Graves
– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves hyping the latest “Bring It To The Table” episode.
– WWE recently applied to trademark “Bella Style” and “Bella Glam” for The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel.
– As seen below, it appears Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg is teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release new WWE sneakers:
Next week something major coming from me guys …. cc @WWE @footlocker @PUMA 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUOwD8zy2r
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 17, 2017