The Bella Twins Trademarks, WWE Sneakers Coming Next Week?, Corey Graves

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves hyping the latest “Bring It To The Table” episode.

– WWE recently applied to trademark “Bella Style” and “Bella Glam” for The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel.

– As seen below, it appears Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg is teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release new WWE sneakers: