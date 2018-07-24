The Bellas, Ronda Rousey & Many Others Comment On WWE Evolution

Scott Lazara
As noted, WWE has announced that the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York. WWE Evolution will feature more than 50 female Superstars. Names confirmed as of this writing are WWE Hall of Famer Lita, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella.

Evolution will feature four title matches – WWE NXT UK Women’s Title, NXT Women’s Title, RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title. The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will also take place.

Below are Twitter comments on Evolution from NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Stephanie McMahon, Rousey, Vickie Guerrero, Fit Finlay, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Lana, Rusev, Jax, The Bella Twins, Carmella, Bliss, Flair and several others: