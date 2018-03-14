The Bludgeon Brothers Continue To Dominate, Six-Man Dark Match, MMC Second Chance

– The Bludgeon Brothers moved one step closer to getting a SmackDown Tag Team Title shot at WrestleMania 34 as they defeated the team of Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on this week’s show. The storyline was that Jey Uso, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were off the show due to the beating the two teams took from Rowan and Harper at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. Below is video from this week’s match:

– The dark match before Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis saw Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. This was a rematch from the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show, which was also won by Dillinger and Breezango.

– As noted, Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Rusev and Lana on this week’s Mixed Match Challenge episode to advance to Week 11, where they will face a previously eliminated team that is being brought back by the Second Chance fan vote. Voting is now open on Facebook for the match that will take place in 2 weeks.

Below are the hashtags to use in the voting. Teams eligible to be brought back for Week 11 are SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso & Naomi, Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, Goldust & Mandy Rose, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch, Big E & Carmella, Apollo & Nia Jax, Elias & Bayley, Rusev & Lana, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya.